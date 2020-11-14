Duane M. Hanson

January 24, 1924 - November 11, 2020

Duane Hanson, father, husband, business owner, inventor, builder, traveler, passed away in his sleep at his home on November 11, just two months shy of age 97. Duane spent his childhood in central California, and his early youth in San Francisco, graduating Polytechnic High School and going straight to boot camp from high school at age 18. Duane enlisted in the Air Force, became a bombardier, and rose to the rank of First Lieutenant in the pacific theater in WW2. Duane attended UC Berkeley on the GI bill, studying mechanical engineering. After graduation, he began working in San Francisco, enjoying bohemian nightlife at the Hungry Eye and the Purple Onion, driving sports cars and visiting the Concours de Elegance in Carmel. He and Lloyd Byron together purchased Gayner Engineers. Duane's leadership at Gayner Engineers continued until his retirement in the early 1990's, and he was continually delighted to see the firm flourish and attend the holiday party into his 90's. In 1958 Duane married Sachi Uyeda, starting a 57 year marriage. Duane and Sachi had 3 children, Victor, Maia and Dorian, and built a house in Mill Valley in the early 60's. Duane and Sachi enjoyed travelling to Japan, Hawaii, Europe and Egypt, but Duane was equally happy being home, puttering in his shop. Duane loved his pets, especially dogs, and loved walking the trails with his dogs, which he did daily until he passed. Duane was a loving and loyal husband, caring for his wife through 10 years of dementia, until her death in 2015. He was a good neighbor, a fantastic father, and a favorite customer of so many local businesses. In 2018 his daughter, Dorian and son-in-law Ralph, moved in with Duane, allowing him to live his last years in ultimate luxury with homecooked meals, daily assistance, and dogs. Duane is survived by his children, Victor Hanson (wife Madelene), Maia Gendreau (husband Paul) and Dorian and Ralph Kasuba, grandson David Hanson and step-grands Marah, Marissa and Danielle Kasuba. So many thanks to everyone who touched Duane's life; the staff at Goro Robata especially! We are happy that Duane was able to pass at home, without suffering, and to all of you who know Duane, he is now officially "BELOW THE GRASS"!



