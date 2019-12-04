|
|
Dwight H. Sanburn
May 25, 1945 - November 21, 2019Dwight H. Sanburn passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2019 surrounded by so much love. Born in Alameda, California on May 25, 1945 to the late Harold and Gertrude Sanburn. Dwight is survived by his wife, his life-long love, Mary. Amazing father to his three children Paul, Michael (Julie), and Toni (Joseph). His five grandchildren were the sparkle in his beautiful eyes, Maddux (12), Mia (10), Scarlett (8), Delaney (7), and Madilyn(4). He leaves behind many other family members, including his siblings, Marsha and Neal, and is predeceased by his sister Mary.
Dwight was raised in Burlingame, CA and eventually settled in Foster City, CA in 1976, where he raised his own family. He was the ultimate family man, as well as, a thoughtful mentor, dedicated coach, one-of-a-kind role model, and teacher of all things. Dwight had a long career as an auto-mechanic, where he made many friends and was well known in the automotive industry.
Dwight loved to get out and explore wherever he was, always looking for an adventure. He liked to hike, mountain bike ride, bowl, play darts, cheer on the Giants, and enjoy a cold beer. He was up for just about anything, but it was the company he shared that made him most happy.
Dwight was a loving and dedicated husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a lover of life, who looked for the good in all things around him. Dwight made friends wherever he went, and was always known as a bright light in the room who was funny, helpful, loving, and always made others feel important. He leaves a legacy of kindness and connection. He would want all that knew him to continue on smiling at others, saying hello, worrying less, and finding the adventure in each situation. His passing has left a huge void in our world and he will want us to fill it with joy.
A memorial service will be held for Dwight on Saturday, December 7 at 1:30 pm at The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, One South El Camino Real, San Mateo, California. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Samaritan House of San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019