|
|
Dylan LucasDylan Alexander William Lucas of San Francisco, loving son of Hugh and Christina (Flerra Feltus) Lucas, died on March 1, 2020 at 33 years of age. A gifted historian, Dylan's favorite person was Abraham Lincoln. His admiration for the 16th President of the United States was clearly evident whenever brought up in conversation. In addition to a keen interest in history, politics and current events, Dylan was also a gifted artist. A talented actor and singer, he performed in children's theater and with the San Francisco Boys Chorus. When a member of the Chorus, he sang and acted in many venues, including Carnegie Hall and with the San Francisco Opera in La Boheme, Carmen and Prince Igor. At the age of 28, Dylan was struck by a car while hailing a cab in the Mission District. A severe traumatic brain injury was the result and what followed was a long period of rehabilitation when he learned again to walk, talk and how to live in a different way. His short term memory was acutely affected and he struggled immensely to be 'normal'. In addition to his parents, he leaves many uncles, aunts and cousins. A kind, brilliant, complicated, troubled young man, he will forever be missed by those who love him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020