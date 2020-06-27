E.B. Parkell

October 2, 1940 - June 21, 2020

EB passed over the "rainbow bridge" on June 21st, 2020. Survived by her dear friend of over 50 years, Linda Flores, as well as Linda's family including her daughter Kathy Shelley and Linda's grandchildren and great grandchild. EB was also survived by her siblings Harriett Weber, Harris Parkell, Carol Faichney and nieces and nephews in NJ and PA. Originally from Salem, NJ, EB lived most of her life in S.F. She spent the last 28 years of her working career as an S.F Sheriff, 16 of those years as a Senior Deputy and Watch Commander at the Youth Guidance Center. She had many hobbies including lawn bowling, archery, stained glass, painting and wood working. She received many awards and accolades including a silver medal in the Senior Olympics & was 1st inductee into the California Lawn Bowling Hall of Fame. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, love of animals, legendary Super Bowl parties and no-nonsense approach to rules in games. EB will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to an organization of choosing for the support of animals.





