Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Earl Handsome Bunton Obituary
Earl Handsome "Sonny" Bunton

November 13, 1919 - February 12, 2020

Earl, at age 100 years, quietly slipped away early Wednesday morning at Sacramento, Ca. He lived in Vacaville, Ca for more than 20 years. Born in Buda, Texas to Eugene and Elizabeth (Mullins) Bunton. He married Gladys Thomas in 1943 and to this union was born a son and three daughters. He and family migrated to San Francisco where he worked as a machinist at the S.F. Naval Shipyard. Sonny is survived by his daughters Joyce Marie (Bunton) McGriff and Marilyn Louise Bunton; grandchildren Leamond C. McGriff III, Kevin Lee Hill, Andrea-Wishom Young, Victor Stedman, and Nicole Britton; his 101 year old sister, Olivia Clayborn Fisher, and his nephew, Archie Clayborn, Jr., and many great and great-grand nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, Webster L. Bunton; his son and daughter, Kenneth Earl Bunton and Verneitta Grace Bunton respectively; and grandson and granddaughter Earl Bunton and Wanita Bunton respectively. Funeral services will be held February 21st at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville, Ca at 12 noon. Interment immediately following at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
