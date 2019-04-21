Resources More Obituaries for Ed Arnow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ed Arnow

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ed Arnow July 18, 1923 - April 14, 2019 Legendary Bay Area newsman, Ed Arnow, died in his sleep at his home in Discovery Bay, CA April 14, 2019 at the age of 95.



Ed Arnow was best known as a Bay Area news reporter, whose career spanned nearly four decades with San Francisco radio and television news stations including KNBC, KPIX-TV, KGO-TV and KRON-TV.



Ed was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, where he worked odd jobs as a child to help the family make ends meet during the depression. He developed a love of music, learning to play the trumpet in school and then led his own jazz band while studying for his B.A. in Journalism at Syracuse University. He went on to receive a dual master's degree in Journalism and Psychology from Stanford University where he met his first wife, Joanna.



Ed's professional journalism career began in San Francisco with KNBC radio news. He moved to NBC's Network news in 1955, becoming NBC's first network correspondent in Northern California. In 1963 he and his family moved to Buenos Aires where he was based as a foreign correspondent covering the political news in Argentina and Brazil. He left NBC in 1965 to join the faculty of UC Berkeley as an Associate Professor, teaching classes in radio and television reporting, while working weekends as a reporter for KGO-TV. He moved again to Ankara, Turkey in 1969 after winning a Fulbright Scholarship to teach radio and television reporting at Ankara University. While in Turkey, he reported on breaking news and politics and consulted on the construction of a new television station in Nicosia, Cypress.



Ed returned to San Francisco in 1970 and joined KPIX as a full-time reporter where he remained for 13 years. While at KPIX, he received an Emmy Award for his documentary report on illegal immigrants in California, another Emmy for his report on the Managua earthquake in 1972, and was honored by the San Francisco Press Club. After leaving KPIX, Ed received an MBA from San Francisco State University in 1983. He then returned to television news, working for KRON-TV as a business and financial specialist. In 1985 he became the West Coast correspondent for the Wall Street Journal Report's television show and eventually joined KGO-TV in 1988.



After retiring, Ed moved to Discovery Bay with his wife Jo, where he continued to write freelance travel and human-interest stories for the Brentwood News until 2013.



Ed Arnow will be remembered for his professional integrity, determination, wit, charm, intelligence, and generosity. He is survived by his wife Jo Arnow and his daughters Joanna Arnow Barnes, Stephanie Arnow and Doe Arnow Hayes.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019