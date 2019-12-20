San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
2559-40th Ave.
View Map
Ed Bonnett Obituary
Passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, at the age of 69. Ed is survived by his wife Nancy of 40 years and two children, Eric and Kristina. Ed was the middle child of Dessie and Lloyd Bonnett. As a son in a military family, Ed spent his childhood traveling around the country, but settled into San Francisco by middle school and never wanted to live anywhere else. Ed was devoted to his family and brought smiles and laughs to every family gathering. Ed coached his children in soccer, baseball, and softball for many years. He played football throughout his youth and as a young adult in San Francisco. He was a 49ers fan through thick and thin. As an outdoors enthusiast, Ed appreciated everything about nature, especially fishing and hunting.
His Celebration of Life will be Friday December 27th at 10:30am at St. Gabriel Church, 2559-40th Ave. in San Francisco. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
