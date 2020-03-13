|
|
Edda Leonetti
February 13, 1929 - March 10, 2020On March 10, 2020, Edda peacefully passed away in her San Francisco home surrounded by her loving family. Edda was born in Calabria, Italy on February 13, 1929 to Doctor Vincenzo De Franco and Luigia Castelluccio. She was one of eleven siblings and despite losing her mother at the age of eight, told many funny stories of growing up in her large, Italian family. In 1962, she met John Leonetti who was visiting his native Italy from San Francisco. They married and she moved to her adopted hometown of San Francisco in 1963 where she raised her two children. When her husband John passed away in 1973, she made the difficult decision to stay in SF so her children could have access to more opportunities than they would have, had they returned to Italy.
Edda was a force. She had boundless energy and a great sense of humor. She was a devoted and generous friend to many and a devout Catholic. Like her sisters in Italy, she was an amazing cook and her pasta sauce is legendary among family and friends. She loved socializing and attended her regular weekly gathering of the Our Lady of the Visitacion Over 55 Club even in the weeks preceding her death. She was a long-time member of the OLV Mother's Club, a loyal fan of the San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants and she loved playing the slot machines during countless trips to Reno and South Lake Tahoe. While Edda didn't have grandchildren of her own, she was a magnet for all children. They responded to her childlike sense of fun and wonder and would instantly take to her.
Edda was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her husband John and siblings Marianina, Rosina, Francesco (Lina), Raffaele (Maria), Peppina (Giuseppe), Luigi (Teresa), Almerinda (Mario) and Vittorio. She is survived by her children Matilde and Frank, her brother Umberto (Giovannina), sister Bruna and sister-in-law Maria, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, paisani and friends in both the United States and Italy.
Special thanks to Doctor Richard Levy and his staff for the twenty years of care given to "Mamma." And endless gratitude and love to the Manfreda and Basile families, Gary Morganti and Triana Fitzpatrick for their companionship and support in these past few weeks.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation and Rosary beginning at 5pm on Tuesday, March 17th at Our Lady of the Visitacion Church located at 655 Sunnydale Avenue in San Francisco, CA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday, March 18th at Our Lady of the Visitacion Church, followed by internment at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA.
Edda was a regular supporter of and donations in her name are encouraged:
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020