San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Eddie Gutierrez Obituary
Eddie Gutierrez

Eddie Gutierrez, 90, died suddenly at home on August 6, 2019. After emigrating from the Philippines in 1945, he resided in Daly City for more than 60 years. He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Syble, one child, and one grandchild. He is survived by 4 children, (Lisa, Edlyn, Dori, and Michael), 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now