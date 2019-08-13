|
|
Eddie GutierrezEddie Gutierrez, 90, died suddenly at home on August 6, 2019. After emigrating from the Philippines in 1945, he resided in Daly City for more than 60 years. He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Syble, one child, and one grandchild. He is survived by 4 children, (Lisa, Edlyn, Dori, and Michael), 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019