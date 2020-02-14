|
Edgar Cardell Harris
September 29, 1939-February 6, 2020Edgar C. Harris passed away on February 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
Edgar was born in Newport News, Va. to James Harris and Chrystal Crump. He graduated from Huntington High School and attended Virginia State College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education.
Edgar taught in Virginia, Las Vegas, and the San Francisco Bay Area before moving to New York City to pursue his music career, in 1977. In New York he met the love of his life, Gerald Barrella, in July of 1977. The couple moved to San Francisco in 1979.
In San Francisco, Edgar worked for several major companies as an administrative assistant, but his real passion was music. Edgar had a beautiful tenor voice and sang with the San Francisco Opera Chorus, the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and may other groups around the Bay Area. His singing career took him around the world, to places that included Prague, Dresden, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Alaska. He was a soloist in many venues around the Bay Area.
Edgar and Gerald enjoyed traveling and cruising together to places that included London, Egypt, Peru, and too many others to mention.
Edgar and Gerald are grateful to Colleen O'Neill for being their angel.
Edgar is survived by his husband of 42 years, Gerald Barrella; his aunt and uncle, Bill and Barbara Crump; his aunt, Barbara Hutchinson; and many cousins and friends.
Edgar was a dog lover. Donations may be made in Edgar's name to the San Francisco SPCA at https://www.sfspca.org/give-1/.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020