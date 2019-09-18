|
Edith Ezrailson Cohen
November 24, 1937 - September 5, 2019Edith Ezrailson Cohen passed away in her San Francisco home on September 5, 2019, at 81 years old. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Stephen N. Cohen, her children, Emily Jane Cohen-Ravezzi and Eddy Falconer, her son-in-law, Luca Tullio Ravezzi, and her brother, Stuart (Izzy) Ezrailson, and his family. She will be sorely missed.
An inurnment will take place at the San Francisco Columbarium and Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU): c/o Gift Processing Dept, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019