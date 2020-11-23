1/1
Dedee Hennessey
June 24, 1945 ~ November 18, 2020
Dedee Hennessey passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 75. She was a long-time resident of San Mateo County. 


Dedee is survived by her children, Richard Ramirez and Melissa Hennessey; grandchildren Madalyn and Phoenix; and her loving extended family and close friends. 


Dedee was born on June 24, 1945 in San Francisco, California. She graduated from Armijo High School in Fairfield, California. She spent her early adult life living in San Francisco and spent a brief period in Connecticut before calling San Mateo and Redwood City her home. She married the love of her life Peter Hennessey on April 30, 1977. 


Dedee helped Peter run his construction company for over 40 years and when he passed in 2017 she retired shortly after and moved to Pacifica, California. Dedee was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and so much more. She had a big personality and loved crime shows, sitting in the sun and spending time with her loved ones. 


Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California on November 27th, 2020 at ten o'clock in the morning. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
