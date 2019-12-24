Home

Edith Leon

Edith Leon Obituary
Edith Leon (Rummel)

May 23, 1935 - December 19, 2019

Edith Leon age 84 of Burlingame passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of December 19, 2019 in Auburn, California.

She was born May 23, 1935 in Hirschberg, Germany, and moved to the United States with her daughter on May 2, 1971 to marry Bob who she met while he was stationed at Ramstein Air Base.

She worked as a bookkeeper for 25 years at the M.H. Podell Company before retiring and moving to Auburn to be near her beloved grandson William and daughter Annette. Edie loved animals (especially her cats). She liked to paint and enjoyed classical music and good movies.

Edie is survived by Bob her husband of 48 years, her sister Hildegard Frankfurth, her daughter Annette E. Dresser, and her grandson William P. Dresser.

Edie made the world a much nicer place. We loved her dearly and she will always be in our hearts.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
