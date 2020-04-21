|
Edith Ann MalamudEdith Ann Malamud, aged 85, passed away on April 21, 2020 of natural causes. Edith was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Nathan and Rita (Kayser) Malamud, and spent most of her life in San Francisco, California. She graduated from Lowell High School and subsequently the College of the Pacific. She spent her career as a professional librarian at the World Affairs Council in San Francisco. She had a particular passion for film noir and was a familiar member of the audience at the Castro Theatre. She is survived by her brother Ernest Malamud and his wife Olivia, niece and nephews, Carl, Yvette and Bruce, and grandniece Rebecca.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020