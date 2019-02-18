Edith C. Mayer May 6, 1923 ~ February 13, 2019 A lifelong resident of San Francisco, passed at age 95 surrounded by family at her birthplace - San Francisco General Hospital.

Preceded in death by husband John (Howard) Mayer in 2003; daughters: Patricia Qvist and Sandra Irwin; sister, Mae Melville; brother, Edward Olson; and former husband, Donald Irwin. Edith's seven children were all born in San Francisco; her five surviving are: Nancy Riggins, Michael Irwin, Judith Perry, John Mayer, and Steven Mayer. Further survived by sister, Betty Greenfield.

Edith devoted her life to her enormous family spanning five generations including 16 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

She loved to entertain; her home was the center of many festive gatherings of family and friends. She also found fulfillment as an Avon Representative operating out of her homes in The Mission and Crocker Amazon Districts for over 40 years.



Friends are invited to visit on Friday, February 22 at 4pm and attend a Vigil at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 1pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.





