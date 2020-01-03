Home

Edmond Ng Obituary
Edmond L. Ng

Edmond L. Ng passed away on December 24, 2019. He is predeceased by his sister, Mamie. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, of 28 years, and his siblings, Raymond (Gloria), Norman (Jeannie), Newman (Denise), Goodman (Cathie) and two generations of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Evergreen Mortuary at Geary Blvd and 10th Avenue in San Francisco.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chinese Congregational Church located at 21 Walter U Lum Place, San Francisco, California 94108.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
