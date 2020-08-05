1/1
Edmund Jung
Edmund Allen Jung
November 19, 1929 - July 12, 2020
Edmund Allen Jung passed away on July 12, 2020, at UCSF Hospital in San Francisco. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Jung Gee; husband, David Gee; nieces Jodi Gee-Huey, Jennifer Gee, and Gabrielle Jung. Ed is preceded in death by his father, Edmund, mother, Mabel, and younger brother, Tim.
Ed was a native San Franciscan and grew up initially in Chinatown and then moved with the family to the Richmond district where he spent his life until going off to college and then the Army. He graduated from Cornell University in 1952 and spent his entire career in the food industry.
He held food and beverage at positions at Trader Vics in San Francisco as well as the Food and Beverage Director of the Kona Kai restaurants in St. Louis, Chicago, and Baltimore. In 1985, he retired from the Marriott Corporation and came back to San Francisco to take care of his parents who were in poor health.
Ed will always be remembered for his friendly demeanor, positive attitude, and his love of good food and drink especially dungeons crab. Ed lived a full and happy life. He often said he was content and done and seen everything he ever wanted to do.
Due to current health regulations, we are not planning an in-person service at this time. Friends and family are invited to contact Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services for more information regarding the online memorial service on August 14th.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
