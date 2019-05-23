|
|
Edmund ProehlPassed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Victoria for over 50 years; loving father of Karen, Tiffany, and Bryan (Becky). Survived by brother-in-law Steven, sister Dee Dee (Hapy), nephew Sam and niece Celena. Devoted board member, servant and volunteer for over 40 years at West Portal Lutheran Church and Lutheran Care for the Aging. He served his country in the Air Force as a Russian Linguist. He then moved to San Francisco and worked for Bank of America; upon retiring from BofA, he worked for Kaiser Permanente.
A Memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019 at 10am at West Portal Lutheran Church 200 Sloat Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94132 with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Portal Lutheran Church or Lutheran Care for the Aging-Attention: Natalie Myers - 3741 Douglas Blvd, Suite 350, Roseville, CA 95661.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 26 to May 31, 2019