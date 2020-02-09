|
Edmundo (Ed) Cota
November 20, 1938February 05, 2020Edmundo (Ed) Octavio Cota, age 81, of San Francisco, California, passed away Wednesday evening, February 05, 2020 with his loving wife Susan Jones-Cota by his side in Eureka Ca. Born November 20, 1938, in San Diego, California, Ed moved to San Francisco where he finished high school, worked some 40 years with Bank of America and the US Postal Service, and retired in Eureka California.
Ed loved sports, especially baseball and football, where his favorite teams were the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. He was also a collector of music specifically jazz.
Edmundo is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Susan Jones-Cota; along with his son Derek Cota, daughter in-law Tanya Cota, and grandchildren Amanda and Gianna Cota of Concord California; Brother Eugene Cota and sister-in-law Barbra Cota of Pleasanton, California.
Ed's wished were not to have any services scheduled and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020