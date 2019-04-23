Edna C. Fong Born in San Francisco in 1931 to Chan Chew and Tom Shee, Edna spent her childhood on a farm in Colusa, California, where her father grew winter melon and other Chinese vegetables.



Edna moved back to San Francisco to attend Commerce High School, and raised her younger sister Helen and brother George.



In high school, Edna met her husband-to-be, Stanley Fong, and the two were married in 1952.

Edna and Stan had two children: Mark (Barbara) and Marilyn (Alan), and four grandchildren: Neal, Mari, Rene, and Mia (deceased.)



In the 1960s, Edna worked as a secretary for a real estate company in North Beach, and decided to become a sales agent. Despite discrimination against Chinese and women at the time, she became one of the first Chinese American female real estate brokers in San Francisco, and was self-employed doing business as Edna Fong Real Estate.



Edna and Stan enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, and going on cruises. After Stan's death in 2010, Edna continued to travel around the world. She loved animals, and supported Guide Dogs for the Blind. She was a lifelong member of the San Francisco Chinese Hospital Auxiliary and the Chinatown Opti-Ms. Club. She was also a member of the Donaldina Cameron House youth program, and supported Cameron House throughout her life.



In addition to her children and grandchildren, Edna is survived by brothers Ray and George, sister Helen, and many extended family. Edna was a trailblazer and an inspiration to all who knew her. She will always be in our hearts.



Private services will be held by the family. Donations may be sent to Chinese Hospital of San Francisco and Donaldina Cameron House.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary