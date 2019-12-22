|
|
Edna Brown Hanson
October 15, 1918 - July 31, 2019Edna Brown Hanson passed away July 31, 2019 in Davis, California, a few weeks short of her 101st birthday. Edna was born in Portsmouth, Virginia and as a child moved to Memphis, Tennessee with her parents and older brother.
After graduating from the University of Tennessee Edna taught Home Economics in Memphis. During her senior year Edna went on a blind date and met Rollin Hanson, a young mathematics professor. Their relationship blossomed and they married on December 27, 1941 and spent 71 loving years together.
Rollin was drafted in 1942 and the Army Air Corps sent them to San Francisco to wait for him to go overseas. They stayed downtown and explored the Bay Area and visited the Sierras and the Redwoods. They were so impressed they decided they would move to San Francisco after WWII ended and returned in 1946. She taught at Oakland Technical High School and he taught at City College of San Francisco.
Edna enjoyed Golden Gate Park and the neighborhoods, especially Chinatown. She loved The City during the holidays, particularly Podesta Baldocchi Flowers. She was enthralled with the bay and ocean and enjoyed ferry rides and beaches. An exciting event for the couple was their acquisition of a teardrop trailer. Although neither of them had ever camped, they hit the road and visited many parks before and after having children. Edna's favorite camping spot was Cedar Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.
Edna and Rollin were enthusiastic travelers and took numerous trips around the US, Europe, Central America, New Zealand and Hawaii - Edna's favorite destination.
In 1959 Edna and Rollin moved to Millbrae. Shortly thereafter they joined the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame and Edna cherished the companionship and friendships she developed in the New Horizons group. Rollin passed away in 2013 and Edna moved to Davis in 2016.
Edna was an incredible cook who produced many wonderful meals for her family and guests. Even in her later years she could sample a dish and identify the ingredients after having a small taste.
Family was very important to Edna. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and followed the lives of several generations of nieces and nephews living throughout the US.
Edna is survived by her children Linn (Nancy) Hanson of Chico, CA and Marilee Hanson of Davis, CA., grandchildren Sara (Scott) Seus of Tulelake, CA, Claire (Jeremy) McClean of Chico and Nathaniel Blum of Davis, five great grandchildren and her cousin Patricia Allen of Memphis, TN.
For those inclined to make a modest contribution in her memory Edna would have recommended Planned Parenthood or the Sierra Club.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019