Edward Robert Baiocchi Jr.



Beloved husband, father and friend, Edward Robert Baiocchi Jr. (aka Bud or Buddy), transitioned peacefully from this life in the comfort of his home on the evening of July 27th, surrounded by love with his wife and daughters.

The eldest of three children, Ed was born January 16, 1941 in Eureka, CA to Edward Robert Baiocchi and Claire Katherine (Kerrigan) Baiocchi, both natives of San Francisco. Ed was proud of his Italian and Irish heritage, with both sides of his family having been in the Bay Area for generations.

Ed's early childhood was spent in in the Bayview area of San Francisco. As a young boy he could be found visiting the piers, where his love of fishing began. His early school years were in Los Gatos then the family moved to Arcata for Ed's 6th grade year, where he attended College Elementary School then Arcata High School, and made many dear, lifelong friends. During his junior year in high school, he met the one true love of his life, Sharon Amberson. After graduating, the high school sweethearts were married in San Francisco in 1961.

Nine months later, Ed began his three years of service in the U.S. Army. His first duty for one and a half years was at a missile site in New Britain, CT during the Cuban Missile Crisis where he was Company Clerk. He was next stationed in Würzberg, Germany to assist in setting up personnel services for the Third Infantry Division. While there, he achieved the rank of Specialist Fifth Class. His wife Sharon joined him in both locations, creating wonderful memories traveling and being abroad with friends.

Upon discharge from the Army, they returned to San Francisco where Ed attended San Francisco City College then received a Bachelors in Business Administration at San Francisco State. He began his business career in outdoor advertising with 3M National Advertising Company, becoming Branch Manager for their San Carlos office.

After the birth of their first daughter, the family moved to Forest Ranch in the foothills above Chico where their second daughter was born. In Chico, Ed began his entrepreneurial path with the opening of an outdoor advertising firm, Impact Advertising. After selling the business, he went to work for Pacific Plan. Finally, he started his own mortgage company, Equity Property Investors.

In 1985 the family moved to a quiet country lane in Sebastopol and in 1996, their final move was made to Santa Rosa just blocks away from Bennett Valley Golf Course, where Ed spent time golfing with friends and walking around his favorite park.

Ed was a talented baseball player, excelling as second baseman and shortstop for both Arcata High School and the American Legion Baseball league. His passion for golf came later in life and he enjoyed playing on various courses around the state.

Fishing was his favorite pastime and what he loved most. He did so all over California. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking and camping, specifically in the Jess Valley wilderness where he and close friends backpacked together for over 30 years.

He also had a keen mind and a memory like a steel trap, often blazing through the most challenging New York Times crossword puzzles while simultaneously watching a TV show and having an in-depth conversation.

Family came first for Ed and Sharon, and together they shared a lifetime of laughter and love. His two daughters, Lisa and Gia, were his pride and joy and he took great pleasure in their successes. He was a devoted Papa to his grandson Dylan and loved to attend his track & field events. Ed was very thoughtful about keeping in touch with loved ones, always calling family and close friends on birthdays with well wishes.

He had a quick-witted sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone's face and his measure of a good day was making someone laugh, or at least crack a smile. Even in the last year of his life, while undergoing cancer treatment, he maintained his good humor and a positive attitude that brought great strength to his family. His courageous acceptance of the diagnosis and his choice to live happily were matched by the bravery and grace he embodied until his last breath.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward Robert Baiocchi and mother, Claire Katherine (Kerrigan) Baiocchi. He remains the cherished husband of 59 years to Sharon Baiocchi, treasured father to daughters Lisa (Matt) and Gia Baiocchi, and beloved Papa to grandson Dylan Mooney. Further survived by brother James and sister Patricia Baiocchi. Loving nephew to Virginia Sullivan and Irene Marchetti. Ed will be deeply missed by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer their gratitude to Hospice by the Bay for their care and The Neptune Society for their support.

Ed will be laid to rest on August 26, 2020 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA with a private ceremony for immediate family. Arrangements will be made for a later date to celebrate the life of this kind and generous man who had a heart of gold.

Donations can be made to "A Living Tribute", an organization that plants memorial trees in Forests and Parks that are in need of restoration.



