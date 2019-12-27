|
|
Edward Leighton Blauvelt III
Aug 7, 1926 - Dec 24, 1919 Mr. Edward L. Blauvelt III, a resident of Atherton, Ca for 53 Years, died on December 24, 2019. He was 93 Years old. Edward is preceded in death by his charming and beloved wife of 44 years, Mary "Terry" Blauvelt, a native of Hollister, Ca.
Ed was born and raised in New Jersey where he graduated from Cranford High School in 1944 and then attended The Merchant Marine Academy at King's Point. He earned a B.S. in Marine Engineering and served aboard merchant ships supplying allied troops during WWII. During the Korean war he served as a Lt. Cdr. aboard a destroyer in the Pacific and then later served in the reserves.
After the war he expanded his education by graduating from Rutgers University with a B.S. in Industrial Management. While working for Allied Chemical, he earned an MBA from Temple University. He spent the bulk of his career as a business consultant traveling the nation for Proudfoot. Ed ultimately concentrated his work in the food service industry and retired from Sysco Co. in 1996.
"Big Ed" was known for his low-keyed humor, love of his family and friends, and his persistence in coaching family and friends in sports he never played well himself. He loved golf, tennis, walking, and exercised daily. Ed also was an ardent reader, particularly of news and current events which he balanced with laboring in his yard. Although he believed he truly had "A good run in life", he will be dearly missed.
Ed is survived by two sons: Paul E. Blauvelt of San Carlos, Ca and a grandson Nicholas; Matthew L. Blauvelt (Colleen) of Chicago, Il, and three grandsons Jake, Drew and Grant.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday at noon. Please contact his family for details.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019