Edward Hall (Buzz) Dodge Buzz was a San Francisco native, born in 1920. He served proudly in the 2nd World War as a Marine in the South Pacific. He married his beloved late wife, Marge Dodge, who he met in Mexico City after the war, while visiting his mother who worked for the State Department in Mexico City. His mother, Amy, "fixed" him up with Marge, a coworker, and they married 6 months later.



He became interested in computer programming at the beginning of the computer age. He worked for several large Bay Area companies as head computer analyst and programmer, and, even in retirement, taught computer courses at Heald's Business College.



Marge predeceased him after a long and happy marriage. He is survived by his two godsons, Andrew and David Roorda, who enjoyed his love and support all their lives, and their mother, Sandi Roorda, a dear, long-time friend of both his and Marge's for over 50 years. He will be deeply missed and will stay in their hearts forever.



Many special thanks to the staff and administration of The San Francisco Towers where Buzz called home the last 20 years of his life, and for their wonderful care and attention during all that time! In addition thanks and appreciation to Vitas Hospice for it's dedicated care and attention to the needs of both Buzz and his loved ones during his final days.



Semper Fi, Buzz.









Services will be conducted privately with ash scattering and burial at sea. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Woodland Hills, CA, 91365, would be greatly appreciated.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019