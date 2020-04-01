Home

March 24, 1967 - March 22, 2020

Edward Donohoe passed away at the age of 52 on March 22, 2020. He was born March 24, 1967, in San Francisco to Andy and Ethna Donohoe, both from Leitrim, Ireland. He was the youngest child and brother of Colleen (Foglesong), Maureen and Andy Jr, uncle to Dan and Michael, and brother-in-law to Doug and Becky. He attended grammar school at St. Cecilia in San Francisco and after the family moved to the Peninsula, he attended schools in San Bruno, graduating from Mills High School in Millbrae. He resided in Berkeley since 1986. Like his father, he had a quick wit and many lifelong friends. He loved life and anyone who met him enjoyed a great friendship. He was a gifted gardener, cook, storyteller, confidante, personal counselor and bartender to many. The family would like to thank his kind and dedicated caregivers for their loving assistance over the past two years as he battled colon cancer with courage and strength. A special thanks to Fr. Willie Ryan and Fr. Stephen Bossi for their support. A private memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. A celebration of Ed's life will be planned at a future date for friends to gather and tell stories over cocktails as Ed would have wanted.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
