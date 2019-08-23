|
Ed Ferguson
1944 - 2019Edward James Ferguson was born on July 27, 1944, to Mary and James Ferguson in San Francisco. He grew up in the City with sisters Jane, Joan, and Barbara. As a young teenager, he managed his father's bicycle shop, Ferguson's Cyclery, an experience that engendered humorous stories in the family for life. Ed died with his family around him on January 26, 2019, at age 74 in Yakima, WA. He battled Alzheimer's for 15 years before his death and was cared for by his wife, Pam.
Ed attended Lincoln High School and City College in San Francisco, and worked summers at Bethlehem Steel Shipyards in the City to pay for his schooling. He graduated from Valparaiso Univ. in Indiana with a degree in sociology and in the early 1970's did grad work in sociology at Portland State University.
In 1966 Ed married Pamela Bretzer. They were married for 52 years and had 3 sons, Barry, Noel, and Alex. After graduating from Valparaiso, Ed and Pam went to Japan and taught English at the Lutheran school there. After one year, Ed was drafted and joined the Navy; after nearly 2-1/2 years, Ed was given an honorable discharge as a conscientious objector.
Ed lived a life of service to the community. In the early 1970's he worked for various social service agencies in Portland, OR, and taught sociology at Concordia University. In 1976, he built a nonprofit in Portland, the Indochinese Cultural and Service Center, that provided one-stop services for thousands of Southeast Asian refugees at the end of the Vietnam War. In 1986, Ed became the Executive Director of EPIC in Yakima, WA, spending nearly two decades at the agency which offered educational and support services throughout central Washington for thousands of low-income families. Ed's agency received recognition by the U.S. Congress.
Despite Ed's illness, he loved holding and playing with his grandson Walter, gardening, and walking his dog Charlie. He loved being at the ocean, where he remembered growing up next to the beach in San Francisco.
Ed is survived by his wife Pam; sons Barry (Danielle), Noel (grandson, Walter and his mother, Melissa), and Alex (Balraj); sisters Jane and niece, Jennifer; Joan and niece, Megan; and Barbara. He is also survived by younger brothers Richard (and niece Izzy) and Kyle Ferguson.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019