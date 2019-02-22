Home

Edward Hattyar

Edward Hattyar Obituary
Edward "Ed" Carl Hattyar

Jul 26, 1962 - Feb 12, 2019

We sadly announce the death of Edward Carl Hattyar. Violist, Musician, Husband. A kind, quietly humorous person, he will be terribly missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 2, 1:30pm at Senior Coastsiders, 925 N.Main St., Half Moon Bay, 94019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ed's memory to Senior Coastsiders or Coastside Hope, 99 Ave Alhambra#1089, El Granada CA 94018.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2019
