Edward J. Rickenbacher
July 22, 1922 - May 5, 2019Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019. Born in San Francisco to Charles and Caroline Rickenbacher. WWII Veteran served in the Army Air Corps.
Long time realtor in Noe Valley. Member of the Olympic Club and SSF Elks Club. Former President of California-Hawaii-Nevada District of Kiwanis International. Former member of San Mateo Grand Jury. Seventy-year resident of South San Francisco and active in coaching youth baseball. Long time 49er fan dating back to Kezar Stadium.
Predeceased by wife of 71 years, Margaret, in 2016. Survived by daughter, Diane Parker, and son, Edward M. Rickenbacher (Linda). Grandchildren, Michael and Jeffrey Dosier, and Steven and Lisa Rickenbacher. Five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Sisters, Clara Millar, Frieda Ritchie, and brother, Joe Fischer, and several nieces and nephews.
Private services and Celebration of Life were held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019