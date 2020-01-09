|
Edward Leroi Jackson
April 17, 1970 - December 31, 2019Edward Leroi Jackson ("EJ") passed away on December 31, 2019 at his home in Hillsborough, California.
EJ was born on April 17, 1970 and lived in the Netherlands until he was nine years old and in New Mexico where he spent his teens and attended the Albuquerque Academy. EJ loved the outdoors, was an avid skateboarder and devoted runner throughout his life, having completed many half-marathons and marathons. He attended the University of Kansas, where he became an ardent Jayhawks Basketball fan, never missing a game. Always a trailblazer, EJ moved to Northern California and worked briefly in the cattle industry. At the beginning of the internet boom, he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams and ambitions. He launched several start-ups, sold two companies, served in Senior Executive roles for international companies such as SAP and First Data, chartered bold initiatives that centered on and around new technologies, traveled the world personally and professionally, mentored colleagues and delighted in their success. An egalitarian to the core, EJ was a true partner at home, fought for fairness in the workplace, and made sure everyone he encountered knew they mattered. He will always be remembered as a visionary and compassionate leader.
EJ was deeply devoted to his family and friends and his infectious smile and sparkle in his eyes will forever be remembered.
EJ is survived by his wife of 21 years, Dina Jackson and their 3 children, Phineas, Olin and Piper, his parents, Diane and Don Jackson, his birth mother, Ellen, his brother, Coyt Jackson, his mother–in-law, Lore Harp McGovern, his father-in-law, Robert Harp, his siblings-in-law, Michelle, Erik, Pat, Raquel, Elizabeth and Scott, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-7pm at Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home at 2 Park St., Burlingame, CA. The memorial service will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew located at 1 South El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SafeSpace Center Menlo Park (https://safespace.org) or Savory Institute (https://savory.global) in honor of EJ.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020