Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
San Carlos, CA
View Map
Resources
Edward McNab


1931 - 2020
Edward McNab Obituary
Edward Anthony McNab

June 22, 1931 - March 7, 2020

Edward "Eddie" McNab, age 88, entered into rest with his family by his side in Redwood City, CA on March 7, 2020. Although his last few weeks were beset by a number of medical challenges, he faced them all with the same dignity, grace, sense of humor, and stoic determination with which he lived his life. He left this earth on his own terms, and not until he was good and ready.

A long-time resident of San Carlos, Eddie was a loving and devoted husband of 69 years to the love of his life, Joann McNab. He was a proud father of Cynthia (D), Robert (D), Michael (Maxine), Joseph (Neezer), Donald McNab and Nancy McNab Manfred. Loving grandfather to Giovanni (Natalie) and Jacob McNab, Matthew and Ryan McNab, Daniel, Kevin, and Anthony Manfred, Ryan and Joe Ferguson, his 'favorite granddaughter' Camryn McNab, and his precious great granddaughter Hanna Joy McNab. He is survived by his sister Janet Scopesi (Leo), and predeceased by his parents Hugh and Rose McNab, and siblings Lois Maher (Joseph), Hugh Donald (Jean), and Marilyn McCarthy (Thomas).

A native San Franciscan, Eddie attended St. Cecilia's School and Sacred Heart College Preparatory, class of 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served as an Aviation Machinist Mate and then a Shore Patrol Officer at Moffett Field, Mountain View. Eddie was a proud and active member of Teamsters Local 85 for 40 years. He retired at the age of 62 because he refused to die on the job. He was a member of the YMI and a founding parishioner of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in South San Francisco. Eddie loved sports and was very proud of the athletic achievements of his children and grandchildren. He was the patriarch of the McNab Clan and was beloved by all of his family, both immediate and extended. Eddie was blessed with great wit and wisdom, loved to laugh, and was always at the ready with a kind or encouraging word. He loved to tell a joke and share a story or two, especially about family history. He was a proud Scot and in true Scots fashion, was as tough as he could be tender. He was a man of his word. Eddie was known affectionately as Pop to his children and grandchildren, and Uncle Grandpa to nieces and nephews. His passing has left a huge void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

Friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service on Sun., March 15, 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City, with public viewing starting at 5pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Mon., March 16 at 11 am at St. Charles Catholic Church in San Carlos. Burial to follow at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020
