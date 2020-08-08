Edward McTaggart

Edward Patrick McTaggart
Edward Patrick McTaggart was born February 6, 1929 in San Francisco, the eldest child of Edward T. and Marie (Moynihan) McTaggart. Along with his sister Maureen, and brother John, Ed was a student at St. Finn Barr Parish, completing elementary school at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School. He expressed interest in becoming a priest from the start of 8th grade, and entered Saint Joseph College and at St. Patrick's Seminary. Fr. McTaggart was ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 1955 at St. Mary's Cathedral by Archbishop John J. Mitty, and celebrated his First Solemn Mass the following day at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Redwood City.
Fr. Ed's first assignment was at St. Felicitas Parish, San Lorenzo. Five years later, he applied to serve as Chaplain, 49th Infantry Brigade, California Army National Guard. He rose over the years to the rank of full bird Colonel. Fr. McTaggart served at Star of the Sea Parish, SF, St. Brendan Parish, Queen of Apostles Parish, San Jose and served as Pastor of St. John the Evangelist, SF and St. Brendan Church, SF.
Archbishop Quinn appointed Fr. McTaggart Vicar General in1987. He also took on the additional responsibilities of Moderator of the Curia for a short while. In1989, Father was named a Prelate of Honor by His Holiness John Paul II with the title of Monsignor. Over the years, Monsignor McTaggart accepted positions on the Priest Personnel Board, Council of Priests, Board of Consultors, Seminary Board of Trustees, Archdiocesan Building Committee, and the Archdiocesan Welfare Corporation Board
Monsignor McTaggart retired October 1, 1998 to St. Gregory Church, San Mateo, then resided at Serra Clergy House. The family asked that we express their heartfelt appreciation to Judy's Home for the Elderly for their kindness and devoted loyalty to Monsignor in his last years.
Parishioners may have a brief visit Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4:00pm-5:00pm OUTDOORS, followed by a private invitation only vigil at 5:30pm at St. Brendan Church, 29 Rockaway Avenue, San Francisco. Live streaming at ***An invitation only Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00am OUTDOORS at St. Gregory Church, 2715 Hacienda Street, San Mateo.
Live stream at https://www.facebook.com/saintgregorychurch/live_videos
Donations to the Priest Retirement Fund, One Peter Yorke Way, San Francisco, CA 94109.