1/1
Edward McTaggart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Patrick McTaggart

Edward Patrick McTaggart was born February 6, 1929 in San Francisco, the eldest child of Edward T. and Marie (Moynihan) McTaggart. Along with his sister Maureen, and brother John, Ed was a student at St. Finn Barr Parish, completing elementary school at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School. He expressed interest in becoming a priest from the start of 8th grade, and entered Saint Joseph College and at St. Patrick's Seminary. Fr. McTaggart was ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 1955 at St. Mary's Cathedral by Archbishop John J. Mitty, and celebrated his First Solemn Mass the following day at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Redwood City.

Fr. Ed's first assignment was at St. Felicitas Parish, San Lorenzo. Five years later, he applied to serve as Chaplain, 49th Infantry Brigade, California Army National Guard. He rose over the years to the rank of full bird Colonel. Fr. McTaggart served at Star of the Sea Parish, SF, St. Brendan Parish, Queen of Apostles Parish, San Jose and served as Pastor of St. John the Evangelist, SF and St. Brendan Church, SF.
Archbishop Quinn appointed Fr. McTaggart Vicar General in1987. He also took on the additional responsibilities of Moderator of the Curia for a short while. In1989, Father was named a Prelate of Honor by His Holiness John Paul II with the title of Monsignor. Over the years, Monsignor McTaggart accepted positions on the Priest Personnel Board, Council of Priests, Board of Consultors, Seminary Board of Trustees, Archdiocesan Building Committee, and the Archdiocesan Welfare Corporation Board

Monsignor McTaggart retired October 1, 1998 to St. Gregory Church, San Mateo, then resided at Serra Clergy House. The family asked that we express their heartfelt appreciation to Judy's Home for the Elderly for their kindness and devoted loyalty to Monsignor in his last years.

Parishioners may have a brief visit Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4:00pm-5:00pm OUTDOORS, followed by a private invitation only vigil at 5:30pm at St. Brendan Church, 29 Rockaway Avenue, San Francisco. Live streaming at ***An invitation only Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00am OUTDOORS at St. Gregory Church, 2715 Hacienda Street, San Mateo.
Live stream at https://www.facebook.com/saintgregorychurch/live_videos Donations to the Priest Retirement Fund, One Peter Yorke Way, San Francisco, CA 94109.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved