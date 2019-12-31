Home

Edward Murphy

Edward 'Eamon' Murphy

April 18, 1955 – January 3, 2019

Don't grieve for me,
for now I'm free,
I'm following the path
God laid for me.
I took his hand when
I heard his call,
I turned my back and
left it all.
I could not stay
another day,
To laugh, to love,
to work, to play.
Tasks left undone
must stay that way,
I've found that peace
at the end of the day.
If my parting has left
a void,
Then fill it with
remembered joy.
A friendship shared,
a laugh, a kiss,
Ah, yes, these things
too I will miss.
Be not burdened
with times of sorrow,
I wish you the sunshine
of tomorrow.
My Life's been full,
I savoured much,
Good friends, good
times, a loved one' touch.
Perhaps my time
seemed all too brief,
Don't lengthen it now
with undue grief.
Lift up your heart
and share with me,
God wanted me now,
He set me free.
~

Missing you today and always. As ever, Denise

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
