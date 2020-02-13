Home

Edward F. O'Day III

Born April 12, 1944

O'Day III, Edward F., A.K.A Ron, Rex, Ron Machine, El Machino, third generation native-born San Franciscan, born April 12, 1944 and died January 25, 2020. Son of Edward F. O'Day Jr. and Beatrice (Midge) Keenan. Survived by his sister Diane O'Day Cantor and her family in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and cousins Chop Keenan, Judith Keenan, Bob Keenan, Doug Mitchel, and Mia Mitchel.
Growing up in Menlo Park, Ron attended Bellarmine High School, became an Eagle Scout, and went on to graduate from Sacramento State University with a degree in dramatic and fine arts. He served in the Marine Corp Reserves. Ron became a successful sculptor while living in Houston, Texas. He also worked in the securities industry for over 20 years. He loved sailing, keeping his Venture 21 in San Francisco Bay.
Ron retired to Huntington Beach, California where he spent the remainder of his life writing and painting. He was a voracious reader, the heavier the better, War and Peace for example. Ron was appreciated by his friends for his wit and intellect.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
