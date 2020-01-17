|
Edward Miles O'Reilly
March 27, 1939 - January 11, 2020Edward Miles O'Reilly passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 11, 2020. He will be remembered for his generous spirit and brought fun to every gathering with his endless jokes, knowledge and stories.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah, his devoted children Christine Varon (Sol), Sean O'Reilly, Jennifer Ryan (Bill) and his grandchildren Alexandra, Sarah (our angel) and Lilly Varon; John, Danny and Lindsay Ryan. Ed is also survived by his brother John J. O'Reilly Jr. and sister-in-law Maureen, their four children and seven grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his loving parents, John J. O'Reilly and Evelyn C. O'Reilly, his Aunt and Uncle, Agnes and Ed Dunne and brother-in-law Stephen Paul.
As always, Ed liked to "have the floor" so he left this to print.
My name is Edward Miles O'Reilly and I was born in San Francisco, March 27, 1939 and if you are reading this apparently I have turned my toes up on January 11, 2020.
I attended St. Brendan's '52, Saint Ignatius for high school '56 (a great experience), pre-dental at USF, Creighton Dental School '63 and have life-long friends from each. My first day in Omaha, after my first airplane flight, I saw the wonderful woman I was to marry, Sarah E. Paul. We were married Dec 27,1961 which was the best thing that ever occurred in my life. She is beautiful, bright, energetic and accomplished. After graduation, I served two years with the US Navy and was stationed at El Toro MCAS in Santa Ana, Ca. We returned to the Bay Area in 1965, where I practiced dentistry for 41 years. I thank the many people who trusted me with your dental care over the years.
We raised our three children, Christine, Sean and Jennifer, on the peninsula and spent many wonderful summers at Lake of the Pines as a family and with friends. I am proud of my three children and the people they have become. Billy and Sol were welcome additions to our family. We retired to Lake of the Pines in 2009.
During our marriage Sarah and I have been in many communities, parishes, organizations, participated in many sports and have met many outstanding people (I'm talking about you!). I thank you all for being our friends.
One of the real pleasures in my life was my friendship with my younger brother John J. O'Reilly Jr. (Mike) and his family. He's the good O'Reilly. Our family celebrations and holidays grew each year, as did the size of our families, which gave me great joy and happiness.
I have been a practicing Catholic my whole life and believe the tenets of the church (the creed). I do believe when I get to heaven all those who preceded me in death will greet me and I await to see all of you at your time and especially my granddaughter Sarah who will come up to me, hug me and say "Hi Papa".
I thank my God for my life and please pray for my soul. Ed
Ed was loved by many, kept friends forever, never met a person he couldn't make laugh and was a prolific teller of stories and jokes. He loved music, singing, was an avid 49-er faithful, cherished San Francisco and loved his childhood summers at Russian River and later Lake of the Pines. Ed was a world traveler, beloved father and grandfather, deeply religious, worshipped his wife and was truly loved. He will be missed more than words can say.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 11600 Atwood Rd. Auburn, CA 95603.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 11600 Atwood Rd. Auburn, CA 95603, or Saint Ignatius College Preparatory, 2001 37th Ave. S.F., CA 94116 in Ed's memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020