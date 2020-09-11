1/1
Edward Paulus
Edward William Paulus

Passed away peacefully at his home in Millbrae September 7th, 2020. He was 90 years old. He lived life to its fullest and touched so many others along his journey. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and his memory will last for eternity.
Ed was born and raised in San Francisco to his parents Roman and Elvira. He was a resident of Millbrae for 49 years where he built his family home in 1971. He served his country as part of the frontline in the Army during the Korean War. He owned and managed a successful hardwood flooring company for over 40 years in the Bay Area. He coached Little League in Millbrae and was very active in the San Bruno Lions Club, the PAL and was a member of the NWFA.
Ed was the patriarch of his family. His generosity for others, especially family and friends knew no bounds. He planned many vacations and organized numerous family traditions. He loved Boulder Creek, CA and in retirement he enjoyed golfing and woodworking but above all else he was most happy when with his family.
He is survived by his wife Joan of 66 years and son Garrett (deceased) daughter Cindy and her husband Rod, sons David, Ed and his wife Amber. In addition, he had 6 grandchildren. Joseph, Jeffrey, Daniel, Samantha, Delaney and Garrett. Ed had 4 siblings. Olga (deceased) Catherine, Mary and Roman.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis a memorial celebration of Ed's life will take place at a later date.
We ask that donations be made in memory of Ed to the Boulder Creek Fire Department. https://bcfd.com/donate/



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
