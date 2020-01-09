|
Edward Peter "Pete" Press
September 26, 1936 – January 5, 2020Born in London, England. Beloved Husband of Lois Morgan Press. Loving Father of Kerry Moore (Doug), Michael Press, Steven Press (Karen) and Jeffrey Press. Cherished Grandfather of Bryan and Brett Matthews, Hannah Press and Kelly Press.
A semi-retired banker, Pete enjoyed golf, traveling, gardening and family time.
There are no services planned. If you wish to honor Pete the family suggests donations to Hospice by the Bay https://718.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=392
Condolences available at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020