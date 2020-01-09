Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
For more information about
Edward Press
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Press
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Press

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Press Obituary
Edward Peter "Pete" Press

September 26, 1936 – January 5, 2020

Born in London, England. Beloved Husband of Lois Morgan Press. Loving Father of Kerry Moore (Doug), Michael Press, Steven Press (Karen) and Jeffrey Press. Cherished Grandfather of Bryan and Brett Matthews, Hannah Press and Kelly Press.
A semi-retired banker, Pete enjoyed golf, traveling, gardening and family time.
There are no services planned. If you wish to honor Pete the family suggests donations to Hospice by the Bay https://718.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=392
Condolences available at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -