Edward Read
1947 - 2020
Edward McKinley Read
August 7, 1947-November 7, 2020
Ed attended Lincoln High School, City College, and San Francisco State University, graduating with a B.A. and M.A. in Theater Arts. He worked for over 30 years in technical support for the Creative Arts Department at SF State. Ed was also active with Spindrift Players for many years as Master Electrician and was a talented lighting designer.
Ed is survived by his soulmate of 23 years Karen Atkinson, Gary (Nancy) Stelling and family, (Bob) Lynn Andresen and family, and many wonderful friends.
Ed's heart and soul will always be at his country home at the Russian River. A memorial celebration of his life will take place there next summer.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
