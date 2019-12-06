|
Edward Joseph Sartor
May 5, 1931 - November 27, 2019Ed's son felt it important to publish this in Ed's newspaper of record, he grew up watching his father read it daily.
Ed passed away peacefully, November 27, of complications from Alzheimer's. Born in San Francisco to immigrant parents from Italy he grew up on Harrison and 24th. The Mission District produced some hardscrabble kids that were entrepreneurial by nature at that time, Ed took that spirt and ran with it.
Growing up, Ed was very mechanical and eager to learn. At a young age he would work on cars with his father who taught Ed a strong work ethic. At the age of 14 he worked for "Serious Sawbuck" (Sears Roebuck) upholstering car seats. From there he moved on to FP Smith Saw Works learning the trade and then opening his own business, Quality Saw Works in 1953, two blocks from his family home. He had a sense of community, hiring and training people from the neighborhood the sharpening trade, many of his customers became life-long friends. In 1976 he opened Sartor Saw Works with his son, and they worked together until 2007.
A true native San Franciscan, Ed loved listening to jazz. He knew when buying his brand-new Millbrae home in 1964, on the hill, overlooking the beautiful San Francisco Airport, that he made it, his dream came true.
Skiing, golf and tennis were his sports passions. His son remembers the nickname given to him by his school buddies, "Big Ed" for his generous heart after a tennis team win or the "Mad Ballwacker" for his competitive spirit. He was a devout tennis player and a member of both the Millbrae Tennis Club and Harbor Point Racket Club. He was ranked as a Senior in the State.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson or cruising in his 1958 MGA with the top down. The best view was crossing the Golden Gate Bridge on a beautiful day when he would head to Marin County.
One of his greatest adventures was taking his Harley to The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota with his cousin Rich. It was something they always wanted to do, and he made the trip at the age of 65.
He never waved the white flag toward his death which speaks to his intestinal fortitude and true grit in everything he did.
Ed is predeceased by his wife June and survived by his son André (Lisa), daughter Michelle and his brother Lewis.
We would like to thank Dom, family and staff at Marinol Senior Care Home for his care.
Per his request there will be no services.
The family wishes for donations in Ed's memory to be made to Mission Hospice, 1670 So. Amphlett Blvd #300, San Mateo CA 94402.
www.missionhospice.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019