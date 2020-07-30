1/1
Edward Schach
1949 - 2020
Edward John Schach, Jr.

Edward (Eddie) John Schach Jr., born in San Francisco October 12, 1949, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered for his fun loving nature, carefree spirit, generosity, creative energy, honesty and loyalty, incredible work ethic, unique brand of intelligence and story-telling, as well as his love of the sea. He was a fabulous dancer and a Jack of all Trades. All in all He was a very good man.

Enlisting in the Army straight from high school, he earned the Bronze Star during one of his two tours in Vietnam by saving his bunk mates' lives -- moments before a bunker collapsed on them. His thankful comrades nicknamed him "Slick."

Upon Returning home, Ed worked for SF Muni (mechanic), eventually retiring and used his entrepreneurial drive to open up S.F. Fresh Crab.

Fishing and the ocean were his life-long passions. As a teenager he spent his summers visiting numerous favorite spots. You would often find him and his younger brother, Jim on the 14 Mission bus, crab pots and rods in tow, headed to the Muni Pier. He spent his retirement either on the ocean or cooking an amazing meal of his catch for family and friends. Eddie learned to cook in Vietnam and it became his other passion. Due to his extraordinary boating and fishing knowledge he eventually became a Nautical Master Skipper.

Son of Edward and Gloria Schach, survived by adored mother, children Nicole Schach, Olivia Lowell (Jensen), John Schach (Malia) His grandchildren, five siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

Our Beloved Edward will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Please reach out to nicoleschach@gmail.com for information on Eddie's Memorial Service.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
