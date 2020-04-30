Edward William SchuldtEdward William Schuldt, a true son of San Francisco, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 25th, 2020, (non Covid related) at his home with Norma, his wife of 68 years, by his side. Ed was a kind, considerate and companionate man, generous to those less fortunate, supportive of anyone needing help, slow to anger even in trying times, and zealously protective of his friend and family; the very definition of a gentleman.



Ed was born March 13, 1925 at St. Mary's Hospital to Edward Schuldt, a San Francisco Police Officer, and Monica (nee O'Neil) Schuldt. His earliest years were spent at their home at Waller and Shrader until they moved to the Marina. He attended St. Agnes and St. Vincent DePaul grammar schools, and St. Ignatius High School. He spent much of his time as a child in Golden Gate Park with his friends and exploring the City he loved so dearly, including walking across the Golden Gate Bridge with his mother before it opened to vehicles. Ed graduated from high school in 1943, and went downtown to the armed forces recruiting center on Market Street intending to enlist in the Navy because of the "snappy" uniforms, but being told the Navy had their quota for the day, became a proud member of the US Army, serving with the 753rd Field Artillery Battalion, seeing combat from their landing and ending in Berlin.



Upon returning to San Francisco, Ed enrolled at the University of San Francisco, studying accounting, and then being his career with the City and County working in the Controller's Office. After realizing he didn't relish the idea of working in an office, Ed followed his father and became a member of the San Francisco Police Department. After three years of service as a cop, Ed entered the profession that would define him for the rest of his life and he became a member of the San Francisco Fire Department, finally retiring in 1990 after 43 years of uninterrupted service to the City he loved so much.



Through his entire life Ed enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travel, golf, card games, cooking, and his beloved San Francisco Giants. Ed is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma, his son Glenn, his beloved granddaughter Ashley, and many nieces and nephews, including Paul McGloin and Monica McGloin Cantenada.



Ed wished to thank the many people he met along his 95 year journey, for making his life so rich and so worth living.



A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.









