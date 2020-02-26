Home

Edward L. Shelton

July 10, 1927 - February 23, 2020

Always living life to the fullest, Edward L. Shelton passed peacefully at the home he loved and shared with his cherished partner in life, Patricia. His passing followed three months of challenging complications stemming from a routine surgery. Edward was born July 10, 1927 in Woodland, CA to parents Lynn and Edward Shelton. Edward served in the Unites States Navy, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, and remained a lifelong Cal Bears fan. He spent most of his career working for Wells Lamont Glove Company, where he thrived as a Manufacturer's Rep and Manager. His life with Patricia and family was spent in Marin County, where he loved to hike and enjoy the outdoors, bird watching, grow his fruit trees and vegetables. Anyone who knew Edward knows the infectious charm and enthusiasm he greeted everyone with. He loved to play pranks and tease people about anything and everything. Even with death close at hand, Edward still had the ability to joke with his family and caregivers. He was genuinely the happiest man we ever knew, kind and respectful toward everyone he met. He loved to travel, some favorite spots being Italy, England, Switzerland, Hawaii, Sunriver, Mt. Lassen, and dozens of other stopping points that he and Patricia explored over the years. In addition to travel, he and Patricia loved to collect art, entertain, and spend time with family and friends. Edward is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Patricia, beloved children Vicky Shelton, Jody Shelton Reese, Michael Shelton (Sara) and six cherished grandchildren Andre (37), Francesca (37), Matthew (30), Lindsay (28), Eddie (18), and Will (14), who all playfully called him King Edward. Edward Shelton, you were one of a kind and will be incredibly missed, your time on this Earth added so much happiness and joy to your family and friends.
Edward will be laid to rest at Valley Memorial Park in Novato following a service attended by immediate family.
Appreciating so much the kindness and care provided by Hospice by the Bay, please send any donations in Edward's name to this Not for Profit organization in Greenbrae.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
