|
|
Edward Manuel Silvia
May 21, 1929 - July 19, 2019Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Silvia. Loving Father of Edward, Debbie and Teresann. Proud Grandpa to Samantha, Georgia, EJ, Christine & Caroline. Ecstatic Great Grandpa to great granddaughter Quinn.
Ed attended Corpus Christi Grammar School, Sacred Heart High School and graduated from S.F. State University. He served his country in Korea. He worked for the City & County of San Francisco for over 40 years as a police and probation officer.
Friends may visit at 9:00AM on Wednesday July 24th with the Funeral Mass Celebration immediately following at 10:00AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., S.F. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Old Mission Rd., Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019