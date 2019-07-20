San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
451 Eucalyptus Dr
San Francisco, CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
451 Eucalyptus Dr
San Francisco, CA
Edward Silvia


1929 - 2019
Edward Silvia Obituary
Edward Manuel Silvia

May 21, 1929 - July 19, 2019

Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Silvia. Loving Father of Edward, Debbie and Teresann. Proud Grandpa to Samantha, Georgia, EJ, Christine & Caroline. Ecstatic Great Grandpa to great granddaughter Quinn.
Ed attended Corpus Christi Grammar School, Sacred Heart High School and graduated from S.F. State University. He served his country in Korea. He worked for the City & County of San Francisco for over 40 years as a police and probation officer.
Friends may visit at 9:00AM on Wednesday July 24th with the Funeral Mass Celebration immediately following at 10:00AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., S.F. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Old Mission Rd., Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019
