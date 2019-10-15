|
|
Edward "Ed" Joseph Sturdevant Jr. Edward "Ed" Joseph Sturdevant Jr. passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late Gloria Joanne, loving father to Peggy, Eddie and Jennifer (Chris). Ed was also dearly loved by his granddaughters Julie, Gretchen (Jason) and Ashley (John) and his great-grandchildren, Jakob, Ruby, Annabelle and John.
Ed's career with United Parcel Service spanned 44 years, until his retirement in 1990. Ed was a very proud Teamster of local 278 and he held various offices within Local 278, as Vice-President 1966-1976, and two terms as a Business Agent 1975-1976 and 1988-1990.
Ed was a phenomenal storyteller and he loved to make people laugh. We'll miss him dearly.
On Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 am, family and friends are invited to DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Reception location will be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , Memphis, TN.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019