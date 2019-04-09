Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Edward Sweeney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward Sweeney

Obituary Condolences Edward Sweeney Edward Sweeney was born June 25, 1922, on Gola Island,County Donegal, Ireland, the last son and the tenth of eleven children of Hugh and Maeve Sweeney, increasing the population to 163 residents on that fine summer day. These fellow islanders including his siblings Darby, Sally, Hughie, Peggy, Mary, Brigid, Nellie, Annabella, Nancy,and Bridie, and other family, neighbors and friends became the focal point of his often told stories of adventure, kindness, generosity and mutual reliance needed for their survival and social connections.

The islanders worked as commercial deep sea fishermen in sailing ships. Neddie, as he was called as a child, joined in the business at age twelve.They visited each other nightly, in different houses to play cards, listen to professional boxing matches on a short wave radio, dance accompanied by a concertina or to sit and listen at their mother's knee as she knit and chatted by the fireside with her friends. Life was lived without either electricity or running water.

At 14, Neddie left Gola Island to live with his sister Nellie and her family in Glasgow, Scotland. He worked at his brother-in-law's bar in the Gorbals area of Glasgow. The area was very rough and he often had to escort the patrons out of the bar at the 9:00 closing time. He got his first black eye on New Years Eve of that year attempting this dangerous requirement of the job. Nonetheless, he spoke fondly of this time of his life. He learned to dance very well, started to go by Eddie, and enjoyed life thoroughly, attending dances and joining his friends for little parties, playing cards and storytelling.

Two years later the war began. Rationing, blackouts and bombings, once for nine nights in a row, damaged many parts of Glasgow. At age nineteen, he went to Aberdeen and signed on as a deckhand for a commercial fishing trawler. The boat usually stayed at sea for a month or more and Eddie was happy he had nowhere to spend his money. After six months, he returned to Glasgow and managed the bar for his brother-in-law.

At the end of the War he immigrated to America. He worked in Brooklyn and in Chicago as a merchant marine on the Great Lakes before following a friend's recommendation to join him in San Francisco.

He loved the weather and the Irish community that he found here. He also noticed a beautiful woman named Eileen at Beach Chalet, where he was playing Gaelic Football and again a week later at the KRB dance hall. He asked her to dance and was delighted that she, too was an excellent dancer. They were never apart after that moment. They loved to dance together and often attended many of the Irish dance halls in the city. They were married in 1951, at Corpus Christi Church. He found another family with Eileen's large extended one. The McCarthy's and other friends from the Irish community shared his love of Gaelic Football, hurling, cards, house parties and dancing. Ed and Eileen had a home that was always open to friends, family and visitors. They welcomed immigrating friends and family from Ireland who needed a home, often for extended periods of time until they found their own way in the United States. They loved to host a dinner with a little sing-song or dance in the living room after the meal.

Eileen preceded him in death in 1985. After a few years, Ed made a new life for himself. He started going to dances around the Bay Area and met wonderful new friends. He was able to travel often with his new companions, including Dee Murphy. He returned to Ireland each summer to visit his brothers and sisters. Ed enjoyed going to the Pacific Cafe each week. He played golf regularly at Golden Gate and Harding.

Ed will be remembered for his wickedly dry wit, his straightforward character, his ability to speak his mind and his no nonsense attitude. He was also a prankster and rapscallion.

The patriarch of our family passed away on April 6th. Ed is survived by his children, Nancy Yalon (Vince), Dennis (Mary), Eddie (Joanne) and Kevin (Diane) Sweeney and his seven grandchildren: Annie (Shawn Woznicki), Patrick Yalon, Caitlin, Michael, Brian, Ashleen and Eric Sweeney, and his beloved great-granddaughter, Leona Woznicki who brought him much joy. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and their families throughout the world.

A telegram from an old friend on his wedding day advising him read, "Keep the curragh on a straight course." He surely did. We enjoyed the ride through life in the curragh rowed by you, steady and true. Thank you Dad, Gramps and Grampsy.

Ed's children are forever grateful to his good friend and steadfast companion, Joan Donahue, for the fun and company she brought to Dad the last several years.

The family would like to thank the marvelous caregivers who made it possible for Dad to remain home in his final years with compassion and immeasurable care: Francisca, Rudy, Carol, AJ and our great friend, Marai Perez.

The family would also like to acknowledge the Hospice By The Bay team, especially Vanda Chong for their empathy, kindness and professionalism.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1555 39th Ave., Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m.









