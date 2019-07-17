San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Toner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Toner

Add a Memory
Edward Toner Obituary
Edward Francis Toner

Passed away peacefully on 7/15/2019 at age 91.
Preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara; loving father of Cynthia Sullivan (Michael), Karen Toner-Patt, James Toner, Melvin Horn (Shirley) and Timothy Horn. Devoted Grandfather of Erin Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan (Adrianna) and Meghan Toner; devoted Great-Grandfather of Lily Ann Sullivan; devoted cousin to Michael Cummings.
Born 7/30/1927, Edward was a proud Fourth Generation resident of San Francisco.
He served in the Merchant Marines and moved to serve our country in US Army during World War II.
Edward attended Lowell High School in San Francisco and then went on to San Francisco State University where he earned his Bachelors Degree In History. Ed was a real history buff!
Edward married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1951. They purchased their first home and settled in Daly City. Ed worked for Farmer Brothers Coffee Company for 36 years.
Edward enjoyed Christmas with his family and Summer vacations at his home in Clearlake where the family made many great memories. He lived for his family! Ed's family was his whole world.
Ed enjoyed sports. He loved the 49ers and the San Francisco Giants. Ed and Barbara enjoyed traveling to Hawaii every year with their friends Arlene and Mike Cohen. They also enjoyed date nights at the counter of Joes of Westlake every Friday night for over 50 years!
He will be missed and forever in all of our hearts!

Friends may visit Thursday, July 18, after 6:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 19, at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Church, 1300 Junipero Serra Blvd., San Francisco. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now