Edward Francis Toner Passed away peacefully on 7/15/2019 at age 91.

Preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara; loving father of Cynthia Sullivan (Michael), Karen Toner-Patt, James Toner, Melvin Horn (Shirley) and Timothy Horn. Devoted Grandfather of Erin Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan (Adrianna) and Meghan Toner; devoted Great-Grandfather of Lily Ann Sullivan; devoted cousin to Michael Cummings.

Born 7/30/1927, Edward was a proud Fourth Generation resident of San Francisco.

He served in the Merchant Marines and moved to serve our country in US Army during World War II.

Edward attended Lowell High School in San Francisco and then went on to San Francisco State University where he earned his Bachelors Degree In History. Ed was a real history buff!

Edward married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1951. They purchased their first home and settled in Daly City. Ed worked for Farmer Brothers Coffee Company for 36 years.

Edward enjoyed Christmas with his family and Summer vacations at his home in Clearlake where the family made many great memories. He lived for his family! Ed's family was his whole world.

Ed enjoyed sports. He loved the 49ers and the San Francisco Giants. Ed and Barbara enjoyed traveling to Hawaii every year with their friends Arlene and Mike Cohen. They also enjoyed date nights at the counter of Joes of Westlake every Friday night for over 50 years!

He will be missed and forever in all of our hearts!



Friends may visit Thursday, July 18, after 6:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 19, at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Church, 1300 Junipero Serra Blvd., San Francisco. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 18, 2019