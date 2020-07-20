1/
Edward Tuttle Jr.
Edward Burnham Tuttle, Jr.
August 11, 1945—June 21, 2020
It is with untold sadness that Christian Monges, Wendy Tuttle Mountain, Claire Sapiro, Dana Tuttle Phipps and her children Bradley and Andrew Phipps, Laurie Tuttle Pefley, her husband John Pefley and their children Nicole and Michele Pefley and the Monges family give notice of the peaceful passing of their beloved Edward Burnham Tuttle, Jr. on June 21st, 2020.

Ed co-founded DesignRealization and became known and admired internationally for his exquisitely beautiful and elegant architecture, furniture and fabrics as well as his kindness and generosity.

Private family services were held and a celebration of his life is planned for a future date.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

