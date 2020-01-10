Home

Edward V. De La Torre Obituary
August 26, 1927 ~ January 7, 2020

Of San Bruno, passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Jean De La Torre. Loving Father of Diane (Erik) Mattson of Reno NV, Marilyn (Robert) Marshall of San Bruno CA, James (Diana) De La Torre of San Bruno CA and Paul De La Torre of San Bruno CA. Devoted Grandfather of 11 grandchildren Marian, Danny, Bobby, Lisa, Tony, Julianna, Alexis, Lucas, Shayla, Jamie, Joey and loving great-grandfather of 4. Pre-deceased by his son Tom (Leigh) De La Torre of Pleasanton CA. He is also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Robert's Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
His family would appreciate any memorial contributions to .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
