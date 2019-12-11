|
Edward A. Willson
June 27, 1927-November 4, 2019Edward "Ted" Willson died at home on Monday November 4, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. He was 92. He was born in Vancouver Canada, the son of Alexander and Alice Willson and raised with older twin brother and sister, Howard and Joan. At an early age Ted began swimming competitively, earning a spot as an alternate for the 1948 Canadian Olympic team. Being the Canadian National Record holder for the 100m. freestyle, Ted wrote to the coach at the University of Washington and was assured a spot on the swim team plus a job to help pay tuition. He hitchhiked down to Seattle, joined the Alpha Delta Phi house, worked as a lifeguard, graduated in three years and went on to receive a Masters degree in Education at Monmouth State Teachers College. Having decided that any town in California would have less rain than Vancouver, he applied to the South San Francisco School district and taught junior high math, 4th or 6th grade for more than 30 years. While teaching he trained for and participated in the 1982 Ironman, swam for the San Mateo Master Marlins and earned his spot in the Swimming Hall of Fame. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly and will be remembered lovingly by his partner and best friend Sue Garratt, daughters Laurie Scheyer (Bill), Kristy Willson, son Tim Willson (Sylvia) and his three grandchildren, Savannah, Tony and Tommy Scheyer. He touched many hearts and will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, former students and teammates. He was devoted dad and grandpa, a real gentleman, kind, funny, and humble until the end. In lieu of flowers, Ted's wishes were donations be made in Beverly's memory to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019