Obituary Condolences Flowers Edwin M. Ahrens Edwin M. Ahrens, aged 86, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel, and leaves his daughters Rebecca Ann Ahrens and Catherine Ahrens Price, Son in law David Price and grandchildren Anna Michelle, Emma Rachel, and Jordan David.



A native of San Francisco, and proud member of Native Sons of California and the Richmond Rod and Gun Club, Ed could be seen as a reliable fixture at every event.



Ed attended Sacred Heart in San Francisco, and served his country in the Air Force National Guard from 1950 -1953 wherein he was honorably discharged as a Corporal.



Ed joined the San Francisco Fire Department in 1954, and through hard work and determination rose to the rank of Battalion Chief before retiring in 1989.



His passion for firearms was shown during his time working for the Brink Armored Car Co., as well as the San Francisco Gun Exchange before happily spending his days time and time again at the Richmond Rod and Gun Club.



He met his wife, Rachel, at the Copycat Piano Bar in 1957. They married on October 1, 1960. Their early years were financially difficult, but together, they formed a formidable and indivisible team for 50 years.



Ed was a strong patriarch who loved his family. He was always there, attending every recital, holiday and commencement ceremony. He became a very humble and grateful soul who would if asked about his life would say, "I never did anything special, I just showed up."



He was a strong, reliable and good man. He is very much loved and will be missed by many. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Gentle Care Agency for the above and beyond care to not only Ed, but his family during this time of transition.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Richmond Rod and Gun Club.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Richmond Rod and Gun Club on April 28, 2019 from 1-5 pm.

