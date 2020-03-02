|
Edwin "Ed"Johnson, PhD
April 21, 1939 - February 18, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ed Johnson on February 18, 2020. Ed was born April 21, 1939 to Morley and Inez Johnson originally from British Columbia, Canada. He was raised in the Sunset District of San Francisco and graduated from Lincoln High School and San Francisco State University. Ed was an honorable and gentle man who leaves behind his wife of 58 years Jerilynn (Jeri) Lucia Johnson of San Mateo, their daughters Tori Johnson of Danville, CA, and Shaynee Muldoon (Brian) of Oakland, CA; and grandsons Casey Collins of Vancouver, Canada, Shaun Collins of Danville, CA, and Jake Muldoon of Walnut Creek, CA. He is also survived by his brother Morley Johnson (Carol) of Campbell, CA, and many nephews and nieces.
Ed played football at San Francisco City College for one year before joining the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama. Returning to the City after his two years of service he went back to City College and made first team All Big Eight Conference as an offensive lineman. He then transferred to San Francisco State University and was first team offensive guard. Ed received his BA and MA from SFSU. He also holds degrees in Health, Special Education, Recreation, and a PhD in Health/Physical Education/Administration.
Ed began his long teaching career at Jefferson High School in Daly City. He started as an Assistant Coach with the football team and soon also became Head Wrestling Coach. His wrestling teams won multiple state championships. Over the years he also coached track and field, and boys' and girls' tennis teams. Ed notably established a Physical Education program for students with disabilities and also developed a physical education program for visually impaired students. These programs were noteworthy at a time when special education was just starting to be normalized in state and federal law. Ed's accomplishments are seemingly endless as he served on many committees and councils including The Presidents' Council on Physical Fitness, as well as published articles on health and physical fitness. His successful career led him to Skyline College where he served as the Dean of Physical Education and Health and Athletic Director. In October 2019 Ed was inducted into The Gridiron Hall of Fame at San Francisco State University for his years on the football team there.
Ed will be remembered by his family and friends as a great storyteller. He always entertained when sharing his captivating accounts of summers in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, surfing at Kelly's Cove and Santa Cruz, living on a ranch like a cowboy in Nevada during his teen years, working as a bouncer and bartender at some infamous clubs in North Beach, and the tales of his adventures travelling with Jeri. Like their favorite song 'Moon River' the two of them were often "off to see the world": snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef, climbing up part of the Great Wall of China, ziplining in Costa Rica, driving through Greece, Spain, and Europe, staying at Mont Saint-Michel in France, and more—"there's such a lot of world to see." Each story reminds them of another adventure and the people they met along the way who became life-long friends. Ed and Jeri could always look at one another and say they were "after the same rainbow's end, waitin' 'round the bend, my huckleberry friend, moon river, and me."
As busy as he was Ed still found time to become a self-taught master woodworker making boats and beautiful custom furniture and picture frames for his family and friends. Ed also ran marathons. In the early days of the Bay to Breakers, which he ran multiple times, he had an impressive finishing time of 55:30. He could be found "puttering" in his garage in his spare time, building or fixing something or reading about one of his favorite subjects: the Wild West, and listening to 'cowboy' music on the radio.
Ed's daughters will treasure memories of his ability to always make them giggle, his integrity, kindness, patience, and never-ending support and encouragement. He took all opportunities to teach them so much—everything from how to throw a football properly to skillfully driving a stick-shift car. All three grandsons (a.k.a. his "pardners") are grateful to have had many years with their Poppa/Grandpa who, in his calm and often humorous way, shared his wisdom and life lessons: respect for others, appreciation for the beauty in all things, and a steadfast desire to be kind and helpful and spend time with everyone together. He taught boat building, chess, fishing, and most memorably instituted Camp Johnson with backyard camping, building projects, field trips, and lessons on proper flag etiquette and bugle blowing.
Ed will be remembered not only for his abundant talents and successes but for his kind heartedness and genuineness. His family is forever thankful that they had such an amazing, remarkable man as their husband, father, grandfather.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 11am–1pm at The Seven Hills Conference Center located at 800 Font Blvd., San Francisco State University.
Should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc., 1731 Embarcadero Rd. Ste. 210, Palo Alto, CA 94303-3339, or to the organization of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020